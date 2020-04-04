Daniel Arzani is keeping up his training in exile from Celtic - or perhaps reminding any potential suitors that he's still one of the world's prodigiously talented youngsters.
Arzani, now 21, is back in Australia and off-contract soon from Scottish giants Celtic with his future in limbo alongside fellow Socceroos and Hoops teammate, Tom Rogic.
While Celtic star Callum McGregor admitted recently that Rogic would be brilliant at the toilet paper challenge, given the Roos star often does similar things in training with rolls of physio tape, Arzani showed that he's quite apt with a tennis ball.
