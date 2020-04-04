Arzani, now 21, is back in Australia and off-contract soon from Scottish giants Celtic with his future in limbo alongside fellow Socceroos and Hoops teammate, Tom Rogic.

While Celtic star Callum McGregor admitted recently that Rogic would be brilliant at the toilet paper challenge, given the Roos star often does similar things in training with rolls of physio tape, Arzani showed that he's quite apt with a tennis ball.

Verbeek gone? Adelaide coach’s family prepare for Holland return

Adelaide United coach Gertjan Verbeek appears to be set for Holland return after his wife started selling their household furniture on Facebook Marketplace.

Peace in our time? A-League clubs and players negotiate

A ceasefire between A-League clubs and player’s union Professional Footballer’s Australia (PFA) has been called, with the two groups agreeing on Friday to talks aimed at addressing the COVID-19 shaped crisis that has befallen Australian football.

The 10 most brilliant Mark Viduka quotes

There has never been an Australian footballer as divisive, reclusive and imagination-capturing as Mark Viduka.

Coronavirus the last straw for Macarthur FC?

The A-League has a huge battle on its hands if it's to come out of this COVID-19 pandemic with all current 11 clubs still intact. The biggest question though is whether the latest club, Campbelltown based Macarthur FC, will actually make the start line.

Aloisi: This is our chance to 'restart' the A-League

Ex-Socceroo John Aloisi has joined the calls for unity in Australia's football community as the FFA and A-League reel from the financial impact of COVID-19.

 