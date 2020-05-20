We start with a Northern Irish journeyman who became mates with Tim Cahill when they played for MLS outfit NY Red Bulls.

Jonny Steele

Anyone who’s played for the Syracuse Salty Dogs, Baltimore Blast, and Puerto Rico’s Islanders will have some stories.

Heavily-tattooed Steele was last spotted with non-league English club Ramsgate in 2019. A big coup, trumpeted the Kent club, but Steele was released three months later.

The attacking midfielder's six-month spell at A-League club Newcastle Jets in 2015 may seem a fleeting cameo in a career that began in his home country of Northern Ireland before spells in England, USA, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia.

Jonny Steele (ctr) in action for his A-League club the Jets

With religious intolerance rife in Northern Ireland (the “Troubles” were a blight) Steele began a lifelong love affair with US soccer in between a youth deal at English club Wolves in 2004.

One of his high-points in the US was signing with Real Salt Lake and with NY Red Bulls in 2013, where he met the Socceroos legend Tim Cahill.

Steele’s next move was to the A-League, albeit for a few months of the A-League season before departing back to the US in early 2016.

As Steele's Twitter feed states: "Just an Irish man living the dream!!! Family 1st!!!"

The former Northern Ireland international is 34 years of age. He has had 18 clubs around the world. Naum Sekulovski

A lovable character, Sekulovsk, now 38, was a Perth Glory favourite in the A-League, but now he is a Business Development Strategist And Sales Account Manager.

The former Gippsland Falcons player in the NSL spent six good years in Perth playing A-League football from 2006 before a dream move took him to Indonesia playing in front of some huge crowds for Persema Malang.

However, sadly, the defender injured his ACL, which in effect closed the door on his pro career. He moved back to Melbourne.

Naum Sekulovski during his six years in the A-League with Perth Glory

Since then he’s played semi-pro football in Victoria (his home state, having played his junior footy in Springvale) while building his career outside of the game.

The former VIS and Joeys player was last seen at a club very close to his heart, Preston Lions, joining them for a second stint.

He’d joined the NPL club in the year before the A-League kicked off in 2006, topping and tailing a career defined by his bubbly personality and no-nonsense defensive work.

Kew Jaliens

A-League fans will remember the Dutch central defender during the Phil Stubbins regime at Newcastle Jets.

Not the happiest period in the club’s history, but clearly Newy took Jaliens' fancy.

Kew Jaliens playing for his second A-League club, Melbourne City

After a short spell with Melbourne City, the credentialed former Netherlands International (he was capped age 27 by Marco Van Basten) retired and returned to the Hunter to work with Weston Bears.

Now 41, the one-time Jets skipper is owner and director of Newcastle-based JIFA-Jaliens International Football Academy.