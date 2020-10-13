And guess what?

Finally, younger local players will get more A-League game time in 2021.

How so?

Because the A-League will be a stripped-down version.

Renegotiated player contracts, fewer imports, and more reliance on cost-effective talent.

This means A-League coaches - many of them Australian - will be scouring academies and NPLs for teenage talents to fill the breach.

And good news.

There’s young talent out there.

Some we had a glimpse of last season and some are ready to step up in 2021.

That’s why there’s a buzz over these teens ahead of the next A-League.

Who knows where these teen rising stars will end up?

But for now, they’re in the A-League.

Mohamed Toure Club: Adelaide United Position: striker Last season, A-League fans got a glimpse of the 15-year-old Underdale High student. And it was thrilling. This season, with that experience, expect Toure to take his game to another level under new Reds gaffer Carl Veart. In fact, there’s a youth revolution happening in Adelaide. It’s exciting to see unfold as the side reinvents itself following the departure of some big names, such as Riley McGree. Mohamed Toure, his brother Al Hassan, Louis D’Arrigo, Dominic Costanzo, Noah Smith, and Pacifique Niyongabire are just six of the younger faces coming through. And it’s Mo who has that X-factor. Little wonder his social accounts are buzzing. Like A-League player of the year Alino Diamanti, Toure is bringing new fans to the league via Instagram. The fans are loving his journey. And Australia could have a future star for its national teams. Like the NSL, now is the time for young players to get that vital experience in a senior environment. Develop then sell local players on for a profit. It’s not rocket science. And this crop of Reds could generate good profits for United in years to come. For now, Toure and Co should be a thrilling ride for fans. Idrus Abdulahi Club Melbourne City Position: midfield Melbourne City have a habit of attracting the cream of youth talent (think Daniel Arzani). Along with Adelaide, it’s the place to be if you're a talented teen with ambition. And after Abdulahi’s eye-catching debut in 2019, you’d fancy this stylish midfielder to step up. Bustling Matty Simon off the ball on his debut showed Abdulahi’s grit matches his skills. These skills were on show at the FIFA U17 World Cup in Brazil last October. Can Abdulahi go on to the Olyroos and Socceroos? This coming season gives Abdulahi a chance to play more minutes. He’s good enough. FTBL rates him. In fact, there’s a quartet of teens pushing through at City. Born in 2004, Bernardo Oliviera is the son of former A-League great and Adelaide United hero Cassio. And there's Raphael Borges and Emin Durakovic (son of former Socceroo Mehmet). With a core group of experienced professionals at City, the likes of Abdulahi can only benefit next season. Sam Sutton

Club: Wellington Phoenix

Position: attacking midfielder

Sarpreet Singh. Libby Cacace. Callum McCowatt.

We’re in the throes of a Kiwi youth development revolution.

And it’s Wellington Phoenix the prime beneficiaries as shown over the previous two rollickingly exciting seasons in the A-League.

Now, according to doyen of New Zealand football Jason Pine, next cab off the Kiwi prodigy-teen sensation rank is another academy product.

"A tenacious, attacking midfielder with an assured first touch, good vision, rare football intelligence and excellent technical ability, Sutton was spotted by Ufuk Talay shortly after the new coach arrived at the Phoenix last year,” Pine, who also commentates A-League games in New Zealand, has been quoted as saying.