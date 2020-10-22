A-League club Central Coast Mariners have signed Socceroos' 2014 World Cup star and 2013 A-League champion Oliver Bozanic on a two-year deal.
It's a statement signing from Alen Stajcic's side and a tentative sign that Mike Charlesworth is willing to spend - at least a little - as he searches for buyers for the Gosford club.
Bozanic exited Scottish club Hearts after making over 40 appearances in the last two seasons due to the club's relegation from Scotland's top flight.
The seven-cap Socceroo has played in Switzerland with Luzern, Japan with Ventforet Kofu and for multiple England clubs, in addition to winning an A-League premiership and championship with the Mariners and the FFA Cup with Melbourne Victory.
There remain serious fears over the Mariners, who have been involved in 'crisis talks' to keep the club in the Gosford region, but Bozanic's deal is sure to appease some fans for the time being.