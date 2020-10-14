For every Aussie who has returned home to the A-League and moved between clubs domestically, you can instead refer to FTBL's updated list of every A-League transfer this offseason.

We've also analysed and compiled the ongoing lists of Aussies heading to the Indian Super League and Greek club Xanthi FC. We'll continue to update both articles as news develops.

CURRENT SOCCEROO TRANSFERS

Brandon Borrello - SC Freiburg (Bundesliga) to Fortuna Dusseldorf (Bundesliga 2.)

The promising Socceroos winger has had mixed fortunes in Germany to date but has adapted well to German life, speaks the language and is determined that the Bundesliga suits his style best. His loan move to Fortuna takes him out of the top-tier, but is already securing him more game time at a crucial juncture in his career.

Mustafa Amini - AGF Aarhus (Danish Superliga) to Ankaragucu (Turkish Super Lig) and then back to AGF.

Amini has been in fine form for AGF for nearly four years now and was in high-demand before his Turkish transfer failed, leaving Amini homeless. The Socceroos midfielder is planning a legal challenge against the Ankara club, but in the meantime he's returned to AGF on a short-term contract.

Aaron Mooy - Brighton Hove & Albion (English Premier League) to Shanghai SIPG (Chinese Super League)

Arguably the biggest Socceroos move of the offseason, Mooy's venture to China in the peak of his career was a surprise and remains controversial among many Socceroos fans. It's a money-oriented move, but it may not have a negative effect on the midfielder's career at all, given the huge quality he has playing around him at SIPG. For a thorough analysis, check out our article here.

Mitch Duke - Western Sydney Wanderers (A-League) to Al Taawoun (Saudi Pro League)

Duke's move has so far resulted in mixed fortunes - his first few games were tough defeats in the Champions League, but he's recently hit strong form and his team made the knockout stages. Al Taawoun presents a marginal step up and there are promising signs with one of last season's deadliest A-League strikers, but given Australia's growing striking stocks, it may not be enough to revive his Socceroos career.

Trent Sainsbury - Maccabi Haifa (Israeli Premier League) to Kortrijk FC (Belgian Pro League)

Sainsbury is such a difficult player to predict because of his injury record and bouts of inconsistency on the world stage. Socceroos fans know that he's a sensational defender - too good for Israel - and the Belgian Pro League is definitely an apt level towards the end of his career peak. It's just a little concerning to see Sainsbury leave a club where he was enjoying the best form and injury-free run of his career for less certainty with a Belgian struggler. But, that's football.

Bailey Wright - Bristol City (Championship) to Sunderland (League One)

On the surface it's a step down, but Sunderland are a huge club that are finally raising themselves back from the dead and appear shoe-ins for promotion to the Championship.

What makes this move (he was on loan before the transfer) particularly enticing is how much the Black Cats value Wright - everyone from the coach to the club owner have been lavishing praise on the Socceroo, who says it's best experience he's had. He's already vice-captain and the club's de-facto leader and there is a lot of positivity around the injury-prone defender right now.

Daniel Arzani - Celtic (Scottish Premier League) to FC Utrecht (Eredivisie)

Socceroos fans would be relieved to see him move anywhere as long as he could finally get minutes under his belt, but Utrecht and the Eredivisie is arguably the perfect place. He's back to playing regularly, he's been in very good form considering his lengthy injury absence at Celtic, and Utrecht clearly value his prodigious talent. Another very positive move.

James Jeggo - Austria Wien (Austrian Bundesliga) to Aris Thessaloniki (Greek Super League)

This could end up being the most underrated transfer of the offseason. Jeggo is highly rated within the Socceroos camp, but not a flashy player by any means, so he needs a big club to show his true worth at a national level. Jeggo's Aris are on fire, leading the Greek Super League, and after years of flying under the radar in Austria he finally appears to have a platform to springboard into the big time. Greece is such an uncertain environment however, in complete contrast to Austria, that this move is a big risk. But so far, it's definitely paying off.

Ajdin Hrustic - FC Groningen (Eredivisie) to Eintracht Frankfurt (Bundesliga)

Behind Mooy, Hrustic's Bundesliga move is the biggest of the offseason as the winger, who has also flown under the radar for most of his career, becomes the third Aussie in a top-five European league. Frankfurt are a very solid club and perhaps a little too far up the table to ensure Hrustic regular game time (they're currently third) but the Bundesliga values youth.

Meanwhile, Hrustic's 70+ Eredivisie appearances prime the 24-year-old for long-term success. It's a very good move, but as we've seen with every Australian who's ever left to Germany, it's extremely tough to break through, especially in the forward positions.

Aziz Behich - Istanbul Basaksehir (Turkish Super Lig) to Kayserispor (Turkish Super Lig).

Finally, Behich secures a move with the prospect of regular game time. The fullback could never break into last season's title-winning Istanbul team and could only make five league appearances last season.

He's struggled for game time for many years now, only making a combined total of 12 league appearances in his last three years, with a handful of European and cup competitions padding out his numbers. The loan comes at a crucial time for Behich's international career, with the Socceroos fullback becoming an national team stalwart and Super Lig star due to his sensational form in 2017 at Bursaspor.

This was the most desperately required move of any Socceroo transfer this season.

Harry Souttar - Returned loan to Stoke City (Championship) from Fleetwood Town (League One)

One of the most talked-about Aussies this offseason, Souttar is now a regular for Stoke and earning high praise with the 13th-placed Championship side. He's ground out results and improved his game at every club, and was regarded among the best defenders in League One last season.

At just 21, the two-metre tall centreback has also reportedly been chased by multiple other English clubs, including Newcastle United.

